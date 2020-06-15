Days after an Indian national was killed in a firing by Nepal border police, eyewitnesses in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district at the international border have recounted the incident as “shocking”.

A man was killed and two others were injured on June 12 after the Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal fired at them inside Nepalese territory adjoining Bihar’s Sitamarhi district. The incident took place around 8:40 am “deep inside Nepalese territory”.

“18-20 shots were fired for over one hour and everyone is in shock even now,” Nitish Kumar, a resident of Jankinagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nepal’s Armed Police Force (APF) opened fire at the Lalbandi-Jankinagar border in which three men – Vikesh Yadav, Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur – suffered gunshot injuries. Vikash Yadav succumbed to his injuries on Friday itself.

Another person Lagan Kishore, who was at the border with his family to meet his daughter-in-law — a Nepali national and her family — said he was detained by the APF personnel who dragged him to the other side of the border.

Lagan Kishore said that the Nepali personnel abused and hit him with rifle butts and even abused his son and later resorted to firing.

Meanwhile, several residents of Jankinagar have termed the incident as “unfortunate and shocking”.

As per preliminary reports obtained from locals, the confrontation began when APF troops objected to the presence of Laagan Yadav’s daughter-in-law in their area after they saw her talking to some people from India. Laagan Yadav’s daughter-in-law is from Nepal.

There are relations between locals on either side of this border, and as the front is not fenced, people move around to meet their family members.

APF personnel objected to this meeting following which there was a heated argument between the two sides and later, about 75-80 Indians gathered at the spot, officials said.

The APF has claimed that they first fired in the air to disperse the crowd and fearing snatching of their weapons, they later initiated aimed fire in which three people got hit, they added.