DR. Zombie opens door for couples this Valentines Week; Offers exciting discounts

Dr. Zombie, a Connaught place-based dine-out restaurant, has opened its doors with stirring offers and free table reservations for valentine’s week. The restaurant has revamped its ambience with a valentine theme for couples to come and enjoy amazing cuisines. The restaurant deals in North Indian, Asian, Italian food and beverages at a budget-friendly price. The Zombie-themed restaurant serves cuisine and drinks in fascinating and quirky serving cutleries.

The dine-out has reopened under the covid restriction by following new protocols and serving proper hygienic food and beverages. The restaurant is a new age ideal couple friendly and friends get together spot that serves multi cuisines. The dining breaks the monotony of chilling out and having food at a regular fine dining restaurant. The outlet’s aura creates Quiet and Smooth Atmospheres at the diner with its lighting and theme decor and gives a memorable experience to the visitors. The utilize architecture, special effects, decor, and the Italian touch to the sitting area makes visitors more comfortable at the place. The friendly staff of the diner assures you to give the best serving and service experience. The diner is especially known for its Italian Pizzas & Pastas with thousands of satisfied customers.

Commenting on the reopening of the diner, Mr. Govind, Managing Partner, and Executive Chef, Dr. Zombie said,” We’ve opened up the doors of Dr. Zombie, amid necessary covid protocols, we ensure our customers to serve proper hygienic food. As we know, valentine is forthcoming and lovers are already seeking places to spend some quality time with their beloved partner while eating delectable food. Our fun and adventure-themed ambience is a great offbeat spot for couples to enjoy authentic food and create lifetime memories.”