Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee envisioned ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: CM Yogi

Paying floral tributes at

Bharatiya Jana Sangh’s founding president

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue on the occasion of his death anniversary (Balidan Diwas) on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yog

i Adityanath remembered him as a great son of ‘Bharat Mata’, a distinguished educationist, freedom fighter, and the visionary behind ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Speaking at the Pushpanjali programme, the Chief Minister said that, ”Dr Mookerjee, as the founder and first president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, laid the foundation for a new political direction in independent India. As a cabinet minister, he played a key role in shaping the country’s industrial policy through his visionary leadership. He later resigned from the Nehru government in protest against policies he believed threatened national unity and integrity.”

CM Adityanath further said that following the first general elections in 1952, the then government undermined national unity by introducing Article 370 and implementing a permit system in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Dr. Mookerjee boldly entered Kashmir, asserting the principle of “Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan.” He was arrested and later sacrificed his life in custody on June 23, 1953.

Dr Mookerjee’s dream of a united and secure India was realised after 65 years, when Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked. The Chief Minister said Jammu and Kashmir is now truly experiencing the spirit of the Indian Constitution and its democratic values, adding that the abrogation of Article 370 stands as a tribute by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi to the ultimate sacrifice of Dr Mookerjee.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Adityanath held a Janata Darshan in the morning, meeting over 65 people from across Uttar Pradesh.

He heard each citizen’s grievance patiently, accepted their applications, and assured timely action. Reaffirming that service, security, and dignity of every citizen remain the government’s top priorities, he directed officials to ensure swift redressal of complaints.

In each case, he instructed the departments concerned to take immediate and appropriate action. He warned that any delay or negligence would not be tolerated, underlining the government’s zero-tolerance approach to inaction.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to justice, Chief Minister Adityanath assured that no grievance would go unheard. In a heartwarming gesture, he also interacted with children accompanying their parents, enquiring about their studies, blessing them for a bright future, and gifting them chocolates.

‘s founding president Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s statue on the occasion of his death anniversary (Balidan Diwas) on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered him as a great son of ‘Bharat Mata’, a distinguished educationist, freedom fighter, and the visionary behind ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.