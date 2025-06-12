Dr Sonal Mansingh conferred Srimanta Sankardeva Award for her contributions to Indian classical arts and social harmony

The Assam government on Thursday presented the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to renowned Indian classical dancer and cultural icon Dr Sonal Mansingh.

The award, named after the 15th-century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, was conferred by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries, including Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora and Padma Bhushan awardee Jatin Goswami, were present on the occasion.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in his address, described Mansingh as “a guardian of Indian classical traditions who has equally honoured her social responsibilities.”

He praised her for using dance as a medium to address issues such as women’s empowerment, environmental awareness, and social justice.

Referencing Srimanta Sankardeva’s teachings, Sonowal said, “His vision of unity, social harmony, and ecological balance—symbolised by the phrase ‘a tree is like ten sons’—continues to inspire us to build an inclusive and pollution-free society.”

Sarbananda Sonowal noted that Srimanta Sankardeva’s contributions transcended the spiritual, “Gurujona laid the cultural and ethical foundations of Assamese identity—bridging communities, uplifting marginalised voices, and imagining a society where all castes, creeds and languages could coexist.”

Praising the significance of the award, Sonowal added, “To present this honour to Dr Sonal Mansingh, whose art has consistently reflected depth, discipline and compassion, is to affirm the values of Sankardeva in our contemporary cultural landscape.”

Mansingh, a Padma Vibhushan recipient and former Rajya Sabha member, has long been a leading figure in Indian classical dance.

Her early training in Manipuri dance linked her to the Northeast, and she has often spoken of Kamakhya Temple in Assam as one of her spiritual homes.

The Srimanta Sankardeva Award, one of Assam’s highest cultural honours, is presented to individuals who exemplify the values of Sankardeva through their contributions to art, culture, and society.