Dr. M Srinivas appointed new director of AIIMS-Delhi

Dr M Srinivas, Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Hyderabad, has been appointed Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He will succeed Dr Randeep Guleria, a noted pulmonologist, who played a key role in the country’s COVID-19 management.

The incumbent Director AIIMS, Delhi Randeep Guleria’s tenure, which was till March 24, was extended by three months and again extended by another three months, is ending Friday (September 23). Dr Guleria was appointed as director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

Dr Guleria has treated tall politicians like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Guleria was awarded the Dr. BC Roy Award, the most prestigious award in the medical fraternity, in the eminent medical persons category in 2014. He was also awarded the Padma Shree in 2015.

Dr. Srinivas is currently the Dean of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Hospital and Medical College (ESIC Hospital) in Hyderabad. He has been appointed for a period of five years or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS, Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

“Appointment of Dr. M. Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in the scale of pay of Rs 2,25,000/ (fixed) plus NPA of 20 percent of basic pay (Pay NPA not exceeding Rs 2,37,500/-) for a period of 05 years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest”, said an official statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Pensions and Public Grievances on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposals, the statement further said.