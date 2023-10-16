Dr JP Gupta wins Energy and Environment Foundation Global Recognition Award 2023 in hydrogen energy

Dr JP Gupta, managing director, Greenstat Hydrogen India Private Limited, won the Energy and Environment Foundation Global Recognition Award 2023 in hydrogen energy on Monday for his vision, leadership, outstanding contribution, and for demonstrating excellence in the hydrogen sector.

He was one among the five recipients of Energy and Environment Foundation Global Excellence Awards 2023, which were given for the hydrogen, biofuels, and green fuels sector.

Dr Gupta was given the award at a function during the two-day World Hydrogen Energy Summit, which commenced on Monday. The summit is being held at the Convention Centre-NDMC, Parliament Street, New Delhi.

Dr Gupta, a distinguished scientist, is chair of the PHDCCI Environment Committee. He is a well-known speaker on climate change, green hydrogen, sustainability, environment, process safety and risk management, water conservation, and an inspirational speaker on management.

A graduate from LIT, Nagpur with gold medal, Dr Gupta obtained MTech from IIT-Delhi with first rank. He completed his PhD from Toronto University with patents and several publications in international journals.

Dr Gupta had been on the selection board of National Green Tribunal members and Central Pollution Control Board for the members and member secretary positions. He had been a member of the Quality Council of India.