Dr Jitendra Singh visits injured soldiers at Military Hospital, pays tribute to their valour

In a moving visit to the Military Hospital here on Sunday, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh met soldiers injured in the recent conflict with Pakistan along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC).

Many of them, despite suffering serious injuries, expressed fierce determination to return to the frontlines. According to the Minister, the morale of these soldiers was not just high—it was inspiring.

Dr Jitendra Singh shared that the soldiers, most of whom belonged to the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), conveyed a heartfelt message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “They said they are ready to go back and fight the enemy till the last breath,” he told reporters after the visit. “Their courage and spirit are truly humbling. The nation is eternally indebted to them.”

What stood out during the visit, the Minister said, was the unwavering willpower of the jawans, many of whom have already begun recovering and are preparing to return to duty. Their injuries were varied, but their resolve was the same—to serve the country without hesitation, he added.

The Minister gave a fruit basket to each of the injured.

Dr Jitendra Singh also praised the role of the medical team at the hospital, led by Brigadier Dr Fayaz Ahmad. “The precision and promptness with which the team acted saved several lives. Their efforts ensured that many of these bravehearts are now even fit to get back to the field,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that the medical personnel not only treated physical wounds but also uplifted the soldiers’ morale, helping them regain strength and confidence.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the armed forces, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the episode is a reminder of the grit and determination that drives India’s uniformed personnel. He called the experience both emotional and reassuring, especially seeing the soldiers’ eagerness to return to their posts so soon after sustaining injuries.

Dr Jitendra Singh’s visit comes at a time of heightened vigilance along border areas, and his remarks are likely to resonate with the public, which continues to stand in solidarity with the armed forces.

As the soldiers recover and prepare to return, the message from the Military Hospital in Jammu is loud and clear: India’s defenders remain undeterred.

The Minister also held a wide-ranging interaction with members of the civil society, engaging with a cross-section of eminent citizens to discuss the evolving socio-political climate and the way forward for the region.

The meeting was attended by professionals from diverse fields, including leading doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, representatives of the judiciary, industrial chambers, and members of the media, including radio and electronic platforms. The initiative was aimed at reaching out to influential citizens who are not always part of conventional political dialogues, but whose voices and opinions hold sway across different segments of society.

Members of the business community raised concerns about the perceptual impact following recent incidents like the one in Pahalgam, which they said had triggered apprehensions outside the region. They underscored the need for a collaborative effort to rebuild confidence in the region’s economic and tourism prospects, advocating for a united front to reassure investors and visitors alike.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the candid feedback and assured the gathering that such engagements would continue to ensure that voices beyond traditional political frameworks are heard and factored into policymaking.