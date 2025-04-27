Dr Jitendra Singh holds security review meeting in Udhampur

After the Pahalgam terror attack, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday held a high level security review meeting at Udhampur.

Officers of the district administration, police and security agencies were present in the meeting. The prevailing security situation and the strategy against terrorists was discussed threadbare.

Senior Security and administration officers gave a briefing and discussed the reinforced anti-terror and search operations in the Udhampur and Kathua belts that have witnessed a couple of terror incidents recently.

Dr Jitendra Singh also discussed the overall security situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting reaffirmed commitment to PM Narendra Modi’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Union Minister directed the officials to exercise vigilance and deal with any possible threat. No laxity should be shown in the security of the general public.

He said that the Central Government is fully committed to maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir, and no conspiracy will be allowed to succeed. He also appealed to the common citizens to cooperate with the security agencies against terrorism.

Besides the security review, the Minister also held a meeting with public representatives and civil society members in the wake of the current security concerns in the region.

Two minutes of silence was observed as a mark of respect to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.