Dr Jitendra Singh highlights role of IGNOU in transforming education landscape

At the 38th Convocation of IGNOU Jammu Regional Centre on Wednesday, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for accommodating aptitudes in the education system and affirmed that the ‘Open University Culture’ will receive a significant boost from NEP 2020.

Addressing the convocation virtually, Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the role of IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) in transforming the education landscape, particularly for those unable to access formal educational set-ups due to socio-economic constraints.

He emphasised that NEP 2020’s progressive features, such as flexible entry and exit, choice-based credit systems, and diverse learning opportunities, align with the objectives of open universities like IGNOU.

Dr Jitendra Singh elaborated on the importance of NEP 2020 in enabling students to diversify their learning paths by changing subjects or combining them based on personal choice and changing employment needs—an approach already practised by IGNOU.

The Union Minister praised IGNOU’s remarkable growth since its inception in 1985. He underscored that it is now the largest university in the world in terms of enrolment, earning an A++ accreditation.

Highlighting key features of IGNOU’s programmes, such as flexible entry and exit, modular programme design, and multimedia-based learning, Dr Singh noted that these innovations cater to students’ diverse needs, enabling them to learn at their own pace and convenience.

“Many of these features, including flexible degrees, choice-based credits, and the ability to change or combine subjects, are incorporated into NEP 2020, making IGNOU a true pioneer in the educational landscape,” said Dr Singh.

The Science and Technology Minister praised IGNOU for its global outreach, citing its 25 overseas study centres in 15 countries, with a robust international presence. Additionally, IGNOU’s collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Central Hindi Directorate (CHD) in offering a three-month online Basic Hindi Awareness programme to foreign nationals in nine countries was also acknowledged.

Furthermore, he noted that through the e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharati (e-VBAB) Network Project, 45 online programmes are being offered in 19 African countries.

Dr Singh also credited Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for securing a strategic alliance between IGNOU and the Open University of Kenya (OUK), enhancing the global education ecosystem.

During his address, Dr Jitendra Singh hailed government initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana and PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which empower youth by providing self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

He explained that the Mudra Yojana offers skilled youth collateral-free loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to start their ventures, while the PM Vishwakarma Yojana supports traditional artisans by providing advanced toolkits and stipends during training, easing the financial burden on their families.

Dr Singh also emphasised the importance of skill development and recognised the special skill-based bachelor’s degree programmes designed to enhance the skills required for serving in the defence forces.

Acknowledging the importance of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in modern education, Dr Singh lauded IGNOU’s efforts in integrating technology into learning. He specifically mentioned the six SWAYAM PRABHA channels operated by IGNOU, which provide students with access to quality educational content and resources online.

He expressed delight and satisfaction with the new state-of-the-art IGNOU campus in Jammu, inaugurated on February 7, 2024, calling it a significant milestone for the region. Recalling that the establishment of the campus was a long-awaited dream since the centre’s inception in 1998, he described the new campus as a gift from Prime Minister Modi to the youth and aspiring learners of Jammu.

He further highlighted the cumulative enrolment of nearly 6 lakh students at the Jammu Regional Centre, with over 2 lakh learners enrolled since 2020.

In his closing remarks, Dr Singh urged the youth to contribute actively to the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi for the year 2047, marking the centenary of India’s independence. “Today’s graduates are the fortunate ones who are witnessing India’s transformative growth, and I urge them to be a part of this monumental journey towards a brighter future for the nation,” Dr Singh concluded.