Dr Jitendra Singh asks youth to shun government job mindset, pursue entrepreneurial ventures

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday appealed to Jammu & Kashmir youth to shun the government job mindset and pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

Inaugurating a 2-day “National Startup Festival,” organized by CSIR-India Institute of Integrative Medicine at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, here, the Minister dedicated the festival to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of innovation, entrepreneurship, and early industry linkages in ensuring startup success.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the immense potential of agriculture-based startups in the region, particularly the Purple Revolution, which has enabled over 3,000 youth in Jammu & Kashmir to earn in lakhs through lavender StartUp initiative.

He encouraged young minds to recognize their aptitudes and pursue entrepreneurial ventures, rather than solely focusing on government jobs.

The Minister further emphasized that Jammu & Kashmir’s agri-startup ecosystem is thriving, with lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah, Doda district, putting the region on the global startup map.

The Minister urged greater inclusion of urban areas in agri-startups, with a focus on expanding lavender cultivation and other high-value agricultural ventures.

With two lakh StartUps currently operating in India, the country has secured the third position in the global startup ecosystem.

The Minister noted that startups are not only boosting economic growth but also providing lucrative employment opportunities, particularly for women and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He stressed the critical role of industry linkages and market research in ensuring the long-term sustainability of startups, encouraging young entrepreneurs to study market dynamics at the outset.

Dr Jitendra Singh hailed India’s space economy’s rapid growth, attributing its success to collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He also celebrated the contributions of women-led teams in major space missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya L1.

On the education front, Dr Jitendra Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has revamped India’s education system by creating a level playing field and ensuring digital inclusivity.

The Minister urged students to spend at least 30 minutes daily learning about government schemes and leveraging available opportunities.

The Minister also shared that after his guidance an MoU has been signed between AIIMS, IIIM, IIT, IIM, GMC Jammu for sharing co-guide for Postgraduate students for integrated research.

During the festival, Dr Jitendra Singh visited 45 startup stalls, engaging with budding entrepreneurs and students showcasing their innovations.

He applauded their efforts in contributing to India's startup ecosystem and encouraged them to continue innovating.

Meanwhile, inaugurating a hospital in the border area of Akhnoor, Dr Jitendra Singh called for greater synergy between private and government sector hospitals to render better and quality medical service to the masses. He said successful hospitals in the private sector are a result of synergy.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the government has been encouraging collaborative efforts between hospitals and nursing homes from the two sectors to provide preventive healthcare to citizens in remote parts of the country.

He said the NDA government has opened 1.5 lakh wellness centres to strengthen the healthcare system in the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh mentioned that his Parliamentary constituency has a rare distinction of having three Centrally-funded medical colleges in Kathua, Udhampur and Doda.

Noting that India which was not taken seriously for curative healthcare has now emerged as a global leader in preventive healthcare.