DPIIT signs MoU with Mercedes-Benz India for technological excellence

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Mercedes-Benz India Private Limited to advance India’s manufacturing ecosystem, road safety, and environmental sustainability.

The partnership aims to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs in achieving technological excellence and fostering societal development, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The collaboration will focus on creating structured programs that provide startups with infrastructure, mentorship, funding opportunities, and market linkages.

The initiative will also facilitate international collaborations and ensure knowledge exchange to drive long-term impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv, stated that the partnership with Mercedes-Benz India is a strategic step towards enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities while promoting responsible and sustainable innovations.

He emphasized that this collaboration would “strengthen industry-academia linkages and create an ecosystem that drives impactful technological advancements.”

Further, the Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz India, Santosh Iyer expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that it aligns with the company’s focus areas of road safety, environmental sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.

He highlighted that through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, Mercedes-Benz India will work closely with incubators and institutes to drive meaningful societal impact.

Notably, the Mercedes-Benz India has reported its highest-ever annual sales recently since it began operations in the country 30 years ago.

The automaker sold a record 19,565 cars between January and December 2024, marking a 12.4% year-on-year growth.