Downpour lashes Chennai: Cyclone Fengal’s landfall near Pondy early Sunday

Ahead of cyclone Fengal (pronounced fenjal) making landfall early on Sunday near the Puducherry coast, Chennai and surrounding districts are pounded by heavy downpour accompanied by gutsy winds without any respite.

While the sea is rough with high tides lashing the shores, the Marina beach, second longest in the world, is covered by a blanket of water. According to the MET office, heavy rains would continue for the next 48 hours. The public has been asked to remain indoors by both the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments.

Many low-lying areas of Chennai, particularly Korattur and Royapuram in north Chennai, as well as in Ambattur and Avadi are surrounded by flood waters. The Chennai Corporation is making steps to pump out water from waterlogged areas.

The Chennai airport has been closed till 7 pm in the evening since the runway and the taxi are under water due to the heavy rains. Arrival and departure of flights have been cancelled due to the inclement weather as a precautionary measure.

With the Regional MET Office having issued a red alert for Chennai and seven other districts, the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments have taken adequate precautionary measures.

The cyclone, laying 120 km southeast of Chennai is moving at a pace of 13 kmph, and is expected to hit the Coromandel coast on Sunday morning between Karaikal and the heritage town of Mamallapuram.

However, under its impact, extreme heavy rains have been predicted for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Villupram and Mayiladuthurai districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal. Few more interior districts in Tamil Nadu would also receive isolated moderate to heavy rains, MET office said in a bulletin.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further notice. Fishing boats and mechanised vessels are remaining idle for the last 10 days. Cyclone warning signal has been hoisted at all ports on the east coast.

Besides NDRF teams, SDRF teams have been deployed in all the districts which would be affected by the cyclone and rain. Besides relief camps/shelters, emergency medical teams are also on standby.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the cyclone preparedness with officials and later inspected a pumping station in Chennai. In view of the heavy rains He had also ordered free supply of food at the Amma Canteens.