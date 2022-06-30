Double murders and suicides of a family shock Mumbai

A couple hanged themselves after killing two other family members in a building in Kandivali west suburb, shocking Mumbaikars, here on Thursday, police said.

A mobile police unit was dispatched to the hospital’s first and second floors after receiving a tip about the crime scene.

Two other people were discovered hanging on the first floor, and all of the victims are thought to be members of the same family. In the second story, the remains of two women were discovered in a pool of blood with injuries.

Four suicide notes were found at the location, four murder cases were filed, and the remains were transported to the neighboring BMC Shatabdi Hospital by the Kandivali Police.

Shivdayal Sen, Kiran Dalvi, Bhumi Dalvi, and Muskan Dalvi have been named as the deceased, and additional inquiries into the causes of the double homicide and the double suicide are still underway.

(with inputs from IANS)