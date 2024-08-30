Double-engine government has turned the impossible into reality: UP CM

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Friday that those who once considered investing in the state an impossible task should now recognize how his government has turned that impossibility into reality.

The Chief Minister distributed incentives worth Rs 1,333 crore to 32 industrial units and Letters of Comfort to 10 industrial units for investment of over Rs 4,500 crore in a program organized here at a function.

During this, he said: “Before 2017, UP was plagued by chaos, anarchy, and crime due to the narrow-minded approach of the previous government, which lacked vision. But today, the state enjoys the rule of law and has created a favorable environment for investment, making Uttar Pradesh India’s dream destination for investors.”

He highlighted the success of the Global Investors Summit held in February 2023, where the state received investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore. “Of this, proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore have already been realized through the Ground Breaking Ceremony,” he added.

The CM criticized the previous administration for its handling of law and order, stating that the state was plagued by daily riots and extended curfews, leaving residents, including the capital, unsafe. He noted that under the previous government, the youth faced an identity crisis.

In contrast, CM Yogi highlighted the significant improvements in Uttar Pradesh under the current administration and the guidance of PM Modi. He pointed out that the state has made strides in both ease of doing business and ease of living. He also detailed the implementation of 27 sectoral policies in Uttar Pradesh, developed with input from stakeholders. He emphasized that these policies were crafted with consideration of valuable suggestions while adhering to governance parameters.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has deployed 125 CM Fellows across the state to address entrepreneurs’ issues in collaboration with the Industrial Development Department. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, criminals, and corruption, he assured that the government is committed to fulfilling its promises to investors.

“Our government has no hesitation in implementing the commitments it has made to investors. Under the policy of governance, the double engine government will break all barriers to provide convenience to investors,” he said.

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is positioned as a growth engine for India’s development in alignment with PM Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

CM Yogi said that if industry and institutions join hands, then an excellent platform for skill development is created. He encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage these connections to access skilled manpower. He also mentioned that under the PM and CM Incentive Scheme, the government will provide half of the honorarium to youth engaged in skill development.

He said that the government has taken forward the process of setting up the new industrial city of BIDA between Jhansi and Kanpur on 36000 acres of land. He also mentioned the construction of an international airport in Jewar, with the promise of providing similar facilities in BIDA once the city is established.

CM Yogi further mentioned that the State Capital Region is being formed by connecting Lucknow and its surrounding 6 districts. He emphasized that electricity is now available in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh without discrimination and industries have been granted open access to energy, including renewable sources. He also noted significant improvements in the state’s infrastructure over the past seven and a half years, highlighting enhanced expressway, highway, and air connectivity.

Meanwhile, leading industrial giants have praised the state government’s visionary policies and the favourable industrial environment under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. They noted a remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years, highlighting the state’s emergence as a prime investment destination.

Senior officials from Samsung, JK Group, Birla Corporation, Gallantt, HCL, and Hinduja Group expressed their gratitude to CM Yogi and shared their plans for further investments in UP.