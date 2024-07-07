DoT announces call for proposals for quantum standardisation and testing labs

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Sunday announced a call for proposals, titled “Quantum Standardization and Testing Labs,” and has invited submissions from Indian academic institutions or R&D institutions, either individually or in partnership.

The main objective is to accelerate research and development in quantum technologies, ensuring the interoperability, reliability, and security of quantum communication systems.

The Ministry of Communications said that these labs will serve as innovation hubs, uniting quantum technology developers, testing equipment manufacturers, and academic researchers to explore and harness the full potential of quantum technologies for the benefit of all citizens.

The objectives of the proposed labs are to establish benchmarks and protocols essential for the seamless integration of quantum communication elements such as quantum key distribution, quantum state analysers, optical fibres, and components into existing and future communication networks.

To develop reliable testing facilities to validate quantum concepts, processes, devices, and applications created by Indian industry members, including startups, R&D, and academic institutions are the other purposes.

This also includes verifying their performance under different conditions and certifying their compliance with national and international standards.

These facilities will support the development of quantum technologies that can be safely and effectively used by citizens in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and finance.

The effort not only supports the development of secure, reliable, and efficient quantum communication systems, but also aims at providing all Indian citizens with advanced technologies that improve everyday communication, data security, and overall digital experience, the ministry said.

The proposed technologies for testing include single photon and entangled photon sources; single photon detectors (SPDs), including superconducting nanowire SPDs and avalanche photodiodes; quantum memories and repeaters.

It also includes quantum communication modules such as Quantum key distribution (QKD) , quantum teleportation, and free-space quantum communications; trusted nodes and untrusted nodes; and any other items relevant to the Quantum Communication Domain.