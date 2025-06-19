DoPPW to launch special campaign for family pensioners, super senior pensioners

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while highlighting the transformational journey of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions over the past 11 years, on Thursday released the guidelines for special campaign 2.0 for redressal of the grievances of family pensioners and super senior pensioners.

Addressing a gathering, Singh appreciated the initiative of the department, stressing the importance of timely and qualitative redressal of the grievances.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) will conduct a month-long Special Campaign 2.0 from July 1 to 31 for timely and qualitative redressal of grievances of Central government family pensioners and super senior pensioners, an official release issued here said.

DoPPW will coordinate the implementation of the campaign.

A total number of grievances related to 2,210 pensions have been taken up and shared with the 51 Ministries/Departments/Organizations for redressal under the campaign with a request to widely disseminate Success Stories/Best Practices through PIB statements and tweets, it said.

A preparatory meeting, under the chairmanship of the Secretary (Pension), was held on 11th June, 2025 with the Nodal Officers handling Pensioners’ grievances, it said.

The DOPPW is also monitoring the status of the grievances on a daily basis.

It is seen that the campaign has already gained momentum which is evident from the fact that more than 25 percent of identified cases have so far been redressed.

It said the hashtag of the campaign is #SpecialCampaignFamilyPension2.0.