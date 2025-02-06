Doorstep delivery of 406 citizen-centric services in Punjab

In a bid to increase accessibility of government services to the people of Punjab, Punjab’s Governance Reforms Minister, Aman Arora, on Thursday, announced the expansion of the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme with the addition of 363 more citizen-centric services; allowing people of Punjab to avail all these services, being offered through Sewa Kendras, at their doorsteps.

After flagging off ‘Sewa Sahayaks’ here at MGSIPA to facilitate people in availing the benefits of this scheme, Arora stated that the scheme, which started on 10th December 2023 with a limited set of 43 services, had now grown to offer a total of 406 services across 29 major government departments.

The addition of 363 more services further broadens the reach of the scheme, ensuring that essential government services are delivered without unnecessary delays or paperwork.The services now available include those related to driving licenses, passport applications, police verifications, utility connections, NoCs from district authorities, tenant verification and many more.

Highlighting the overwhelming response received from the public, the Governance Reforms Minister informed that over 92000 applications had been received under this scheme and all applications were processed within time. Citizens have been able to avoid the hassle of visiting government offices, rather, their documents have been delivered directly to their homes.

According to Arora, this initiative aims to ease the burden on citizens by addressing the long-standing issues of bureaucratic hurdles, long queues and save the time of people spent navigating through complex government procedures.

In the last two years, the Punjab government has made significant strides in simplifying processes and digitising records, thereby markedly reducing the need for physical certificates. Over 77 lakh certificates have already been delivered digitally to the people of Punjab and they now receive government-approved certificates directly on their mobile phones.

Additionally, Patwaris, Sarpanches, Nambardas and Municipal Corporation officials have been onboarded to process applications online, further streamlining the service delivery system.

To further improve the quality of services, citizens are encouraged to provide feedback through the scheme. Over 12.95 lakh citizens have already rated these services, giving them an average rating of 4.1 out of 5.

Arora said, “These reforms are not just about technology; they are about building a more responsive and accountable government. I appeal to all citizens to embrace these expanded services and experience the convenience and transparency first hand. We are committed to serving you better and building a Punjab where every citizen feels valued and empowered.”