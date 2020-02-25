India and the United States inked three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday in New Delhi on US President Donald Trump’s second day of his maiden visit to the country.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), two of the agreements finalised during the US President’s visit include a memorandum of understanding on mental health and one that deals with the safety of medical products.

The MoU on the safety of medical products was signed between the USFDA and India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The MoU on mental health is between India’s Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health and Human Services of the US.

A Letter of Cooperation was also signed by Indian Oil Corporation and ExxonMobil India LNG Limited, with Chart Industries of the US.

In a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two leaders discussed every important aspect of US-India partnership including defence and security, energy strategic partnership, trade and people-to-people ties.

“The strengthening in defence ties between India and the US is an important aspect of our partnership,” he said with Donald Trump by his side.

He said India and USA have resolved to step up efforts to make those who support terrorism responsible.

“We will cooperate in ensuring rules-based mechanism including for Indo-Pacific. We have agreed to initiate negotiations for a big trade deal, we are confident that it will yield good results. India and US committed to openness, fair and balanced trade,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said the most important foundation of the special relationship between India and the US is people-to-people contact. “Professionals, students, the Indian diaspora in the USA have a major contribution in this,” he said.

In his address, Donald Trump said he and Melania have been “awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people”.

“We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state showed us upon arrival,” he told PM Modi.

The US has expanded its defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase $3 billion worth advanced American military equipment, including Apache and MH-60 Romeo Helicopters, in yet another sign of India’s shift to the US for military supplies from its traditional supplier, Russia.

“Defence cooperation between the two countries is reflective of the rising strategic partnership between India and the US. We also agreed on a new mechanism to contain drug trafficking.” PM Modi said in his brief address.

In their discussion, PM Modi and President Trump also affirmed the two countries’ commitment to protecting their citizens from radical Islamic terrorism.

“In this effort, the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil,” Trump said.

The President’s remarks on Islamabad and holding it responsible for terror groups operating from its soil comes a day after he said, during his Ahmedabad visit, that the US has very good relations with Pakistan.

During the briefing, both Trump and Modi reaffirmed their commitment to US-India strategic partnership in all areas from defence to women empowerment.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for it to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, and not to do anything with the technology where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship.

President Donlad Trump said the two countries have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement and expressed hope of reaching at a deal of great importance to both countries. “Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60 per cent and exports of high-quality American energy have grown by 500 per cent.”

President Trump said that together with PM Modi, they were revitalising the QUAD initiative with the US, India, Australia and Japan. He said the first ministerial meeting on QUAD was “so much more than a meeting” because they had agreed to cooperate on counter-terrorism, cyber security and maritime security for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Following a grand welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi and Donald Trump met at the Hyderabad House for talks earlier in the day.

After the joint press conference, US President addressed top Indian businessmen at the US Embassy.

Trump invited India Inc to invest “billions” of dollars in the US to reap the benefit of tax and regulation cuts that his administrations has implemented.

He interacted with top honchos of India Inc including RIL’s Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla and Tata Group’s N. Chandrasekaran amongst others at the business round table event organised at the US Embassy.

Inviting India Inc to invest in the US economy to create jobs, he talked about an upcoming tax cut for the American middle class and how that unemployment in the US was at a record low.

Thanking Indian industry for creating jobs in the US, he said that governments can only aid in employment generation, but it is the private industry which actually creates jobs.

However, the US might not sustain healthy economic performance, if he is not re-elected, he said, adding the unemployment rates might soar if he doesn’t get a second term.

On the markets, President Donald Trump contended that his re-election will swell the stock markets, while a defeat will lead to a massive crash.

The US Presidential Election is scheduled during the November this year.

On day 1 of his visit, US President Donald Trump arrived in India to a rousing welcome at Ahemadabad’s Motera stadium with over a 100,000 attendees at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

He was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the much-anticipated visit.

After wrapping up events in Ahmedabad, the First Family reached Agra in the evening and visited the iconic Taj Mahal.