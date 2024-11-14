Dominic to confer its highest honour on PM Modi

Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to the Caribbean island nation during COVID-19 and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between the two countries, it was announced on Thursday.

President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton will confer the award on Mr Modi during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Georgetown, Guyana from 19-21 November.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister Office of Dominica, India supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic in February 2021. The award also recognises India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology under PM Modi’s leadership, as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit said the award is an expression of Dominica’s gratitude for Prime Minister Modi’s solidarity with Dominica and the wider region. He said Mr Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during the time of need amid a global health crisis.

He said, it is an honour to present him with Dominica’s highest national accolade as a symbol of country’s gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between the two countries. He said Dominica is looking forward to building on this partnership and advancing a shared vision of progress and resilience.

In accepting the offer of the award, PM Modi emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts. He affirmed India’s commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues.