Peeved at the death of a sanitation worker in a road accident, scores of domestic helps disrupted the traffic on Monday, in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

They sought an improvement in road safety and enhanced facilities as they protested outside a residential society in Sector 100 in the morning, police said.

“Monu Nagar, a sanitation worker, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the red light of Lotus Boulevard here on Saturday. He was referred to a hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police official said.

Monu’s family members were joined by the domestic helps in protest.

They demanded the construction of speed breakers on both sides of the road near the red light, CCTV cameras, jersey barriers and the deployment of traffic police personnel in the area to prevent such crashes, the official said.

Police said normal traffic movement was restored after the protesters were pacified.