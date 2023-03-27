Domain of MPLAD Scheme expanded: Govt

Under the revised guidelines, Members of Parliament have been given flexibility in choosing the works that can be taken up under the MPLAD Scheme provided it leads to the creation of durable public assets for the larger public good of the society, the government said on Monday.

”The Hon’ble MPs will not be required to wait for the actual fund to be released by the Ministry before recommending new projects as they will be allocated annual drawing limits at the beginning of each financial year subject to certain conditions,” Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The entire process of fund flow will operate on an IT platform which will allow all the stakeholders, including MPs, Central and State government agencies and the district authorities to monitor the status of funds and works on a real-time basis. All redundant provisions have been done away with and several new provisions have been incorporated.