Does CPM still stand by their statement on Malappuram, asks Satheesan

Senior Congress leader and Opposition leader in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Wednesday claimed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Sangh Parivar are on the same path.

Speaking to the media in Nilambur, he alleged that Vijayan is the one who has made serious allegations about Malappuram district. His PR agency has issued a note to all the national media outlets in Delhi, stating that terrorism, gold smuggling and criminal activities are taking place in Malappuram.

Satheesan said CPI-M Polit Bureau member and LDF Nilambur election-in-charge A Vijayaraghan insulted Malappuram district . Vijayaraghavan has about a dozen statements in his hand insulting Malappuram, he said. Vijayaraghavan said that Priyanka Gandhi won with such a majority because communalists voted for her.

Satheesan said that Chief Minister Vijayan and the CPI-M leadership should clarify whether they still stand by their stance that the entire Malappuram region is a terrorist region and that Priyanka and Rahul won by buying the votes of terrorists.

Responding to Satheesan’s statement ,LDF’s Nilambur candidate M Swaraj said the Malappuram reference is being discussed again by the UDF out of a sense of guilt and it was the Congress and the Jana Sangh that opposed the formation of Malappuram district.