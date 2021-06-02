In a widely shared video last week, Ramdev is heard saying at an event, “Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen.”

Medical doctors across the country observed a Black Day on Tuesday to mark their protest against Yoga guru Ramdev’s incendiary remarks on allopathy where he apparently called modern medical stream a “stupid science” and claimed it as a reason behind lakhs of deaths due to Covid.

In Delhi, more than a dozen government hospitals including AIIMS and Safdarjung participated in the protest as they donned black ribbon on their arms and foreheads while working.

The resident doctors said that Ramdev’s statements are mocking the martyrdom of doctors who lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as potent enough to derail the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in India.

Various medical associations have demanded an unconditional open public apology from Yoog guru and his arrest for “insensitive and derogatory” comments that more people died of modern medicine during the coronavirus pandemic than the deadly disease itself.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), which had called for the protest, said that even after raising objections to Ramdev’s statements, no action has been taken so far. The association also said it may drag Yog guru to court if legal action is not initiated against him.

“Doctors have worked through the pandemic day and night. They have lost lives. We will go to any extent, we can go to court also,” said Dr Manish, president, FORDA.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) – the country’s topmost body of doctors – has also extended support to the protest.

The IMA had also sent a notice to Ramdev asking him to apologise for his provocative remarks against the doctors.