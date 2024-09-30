Doctors make a difference between life and death: President

President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) on Monday, said doctors provide a healing touch to ailing humanity and only they can make a difference between life and death.

She told the young doctors “You have taken on a big responsibility. In our country, doctors are treated as gods because they take care of people’s health. Please remember there should be a healing touch with the medicines you prescribe,” she said. Drawing attention to cases of violence against doctors and other health functionaries, the President said there is need for patients and patient caregivers to remain calm during difficult times, stating that no doctor wants their patients to suffer.

“During the Covid pandemic, doctors and nurses performed their duties with dedication to save lives, and as a country, we will always be grateful to them,” the President said, urging the medical fraternity and related institutions to prioritize women’s health. She highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana has assisted women in accessing healthcare services.

She noted the achievements in the healthcare sector during the last 10 years and said “the number of medical institutions has increased, and the number of PG seats has doubled. New AIIMS have been established, and undergraduate courses have been introduced in these institutions.”

The President said “Two honourable and great men have been associated with this hospital and institution: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. For both of them, the nation came first.” She said,“They gave new dimensions to our society and country. I believe and hope that the people associated with this institution and hospital will follow the same direction and their footprints”.

She also presented degrees to students of ABVIMS, including 36 Super Specialty students.

Speaking on the occasion, Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda congratulated all students and emphasized that ensuring the highest standards of medical education is a top priority for the government.“The students and scholars present here are our Human Resource capital for building a better future,” he stated.

The minister said that professional education is a privilege that only a few are fortunate to receive, noting that “Government spends about Rs 30-35 lakh per medical student per year for providing such professional education.” He encouraged the students to efficiently apply their talent, skills and knowledge towards improving the healthcare system in the country.

“Situation of doctors in India is entirely different from those of the western countries. The huge footfall at hospitals in India is not comparable with most of the countries across the globe. Not many can understand and comprehend the kind of patient care, research and innovations our doctors are involved in,” he said.

On the occasion, Mr Nadda released the first edition of ABVIMS journal, “Sanhita” during the occasion and presented the first copy to the President.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog; Mr Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; and Dr (Prof) Ajay Shukla, Director, ABVIMS were present.