Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while an addressing rally in Raj Maidan in Darbhanga, Bihar said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to the ‘development’ of the state towards ‘self-reliant Bihar’ path.

His address comes on the Day 1 of Bihar elections in which 71 constituencies out of 243 are going for polls.

Imamganj, Sasaram, Dinara, Gaya, Munger, Jamui, Mokama, Jamalpur, Chainpur and Buxar are the key constituencies going to polls today.

At the rally, PM Modi congratulated the people Bihar for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said, “I congratulate the people of mother Sita’s land for the establishment of Ram Temple.”

He further added, “Ram temple construction has begun; those who taunted us over delay are clapping in applause.”

He said that his government’s motto is to fulfil all the promises made in its manifesto.

PM Modi targeted the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and urged people not to vote for the those who brought ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar. He said, “ The people of Bihar are determined to beat the people who looted Bihar. These are the people under whose government crime was rampant in the state.”

He asked people to beware voters of those greedily eyeing funds meant for the state’s welfare.

PM Modi spoke about the formation of AIIMS in Darbhanga and said that Rs 1200 crores has been sanctioned for the same. He said, “Over Rs 1,200 crore has been sanctioned for Darbhanga AIIMS. With the construction of AIIMS here, people will not only get better health facilities, but seats for medical education will also increase.”

PM Modi said that the youth of the region will benefit from the 10 percent reservation for the backward and Dalit people for the next ten years. He said, “With this, the government has extended the reservation for our Dalit, backward, extremely backward siblings for the next 10 years, it is also beneficial for the youth of the place.”

In his address PM Modi spoke about the benefits of the various central schemes and their benefits. He spoke about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) under which bank accounts of over 40 crore poor have been opened and about one lakh crore rupees direct help has been deposited in the account of the farmer. The Ujjwala scheme under which 90 lakh women of Bihar have benefited and ‘freed women from wood smoke.’

He targeted the earlier governments by saying that their focus was always on commission and not on connectivity. He spoke about Kosi Mahasetu which will help to reduce the time taken for long distance and help in development of the state. He said, “A few days ago, I had the privilege of inaugurating the Kosi Mahasetu. It has reduced the distance of 300 km to 20-22 km.”

PM Modi said that it was important to take precautionary measures against coronavirus while participating in the election