DNA of 11 victims identified in AI171 crash; one body handed over, more to follow

DNA samples of 11 victims of the Air India AI171 crash have been matched with those of their family members, and one set of mortal remains has been handed over to the bereaved family, Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey said on Saturday.

He added that the state government has reached out to the families of the deceased spread across 18 districts of Gujarat. Each family has been assigned a dedicated team consisting of a senior officer, police personnel, and a counsellor.

Advertisement

“These teams will accompany the mortal remains to the respective homes and assist the families with all necessary formalities. Counselling support has also been arranged to help families cope with their loss,” Pandey said.

Advertisement

He further informed that the government’s call centre is in constant contact with the affected families to address their queries and concerns.

To avoid procedural delays, the local Talati will issue an inheritance or succession certificate immediately upon the arrival of the mortal remains at the native place. This step is aimed at helping families with documentation and related legal processes.

Pandey also stated that the families of 11 foreign nationals who died in the crash have been contacted through their respective embassies. Coordination is currently underway with the British government to facilitate the handover of the mortal remains of British nationals.

He also confirmed that the sole survivor of the crash, a resident of Diu, is in stable condition and is recovering well under medical supervision.