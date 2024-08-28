DMRC launches special drive to prevent entry of male passengers in ladies coaches

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said it has launched a special drive to prevent unlawful entry of male passengers in ladies coaches.

“Delhi Metro has started a special drive on all its lines to check/prevent unlawful entry of male passengers inside ladies coaches during weekdays starting from Tuesday,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

The official said this special drive is being carried out by deploying 10 flying squads each, composed of personnel from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) and DMRC.

“The squads will keep a vigil on unauthorized entry of male passengers into the ladies coaches or misbehaving by conducting surprise checks randomly throughout the day to ensure that women commuters feel safe and comfortable while travelling in the Metro. Those who are found breaking the rules, disobeying the instructions of the flying squads or refusing to pay the fine (Rs 250) will be deboarded from the train and will be handed over to the DMRP,” Dayal said.

On the first day of drive, the official informed that a total of 108 male passengers were counseled and removed from ladies coach whereas 32 male passengers were fined for Rs 250 each under the Delhi Metro (Operation and Maintenance) Act.

The DMRC has also conducted similar drives in the past also to ensure women safety, he said.

“Women commuters can also inform DMRC 24X7 Helpline Number 155370 in case of any misbehavior or unauthorized entry into ladies coach by male passengers. DMRC would also like to reiterate that the first coach of all Metro trains in running direction is reserved for women passengers only and male passengers are advised to refrain from travelling in this coach, irrespective of metro services timings,” added Dayal.