DMRC celebrates ‘Daan Utsav 2024’ with NGOs

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated ‘Daan Utsav 2024’ on October 3 and 4 by organising various engaging activities, reinforcing the spirit of giving back to society.

‘Daan Utsav’, previously known as the Joy of Giving Week, promotes philanthropy in all forms — through donations or acts of service.

Children from Bal Raksha Bharat NGO and Salaam Baalak Trust were invited for a memorable Metro ride, puppet show, and an educational tour of the Metro Museum at Patel Chowk, a DMRC spokesperson said on Friday.

The event was packed with fun activities, including a clowning performance, games, and dance performances by children.

Dr Shalini Singh, President of DMRC Ladies Welfare Organisation, attended the event, interacting with the children and participating in the festivities, which enhanced the joyful atmosphere. More than 100 children participated in the two days of celebrations.

Additionally, NGOs set up kiosks in residential colonies and metro stations as part of the ‘Daan Utsav’ initiative, encouraging citizens to contribute through donations and other acts of giving. Senior DMRC officials were also present during the event.

The initiative reflects DMRC’s dedication to spreading joy and giving back to the community, encouraging others to contribute in whichever way they can.

Many NGOs, along with corporate houses, government agencies, and educational institutions, come together each year to celebrate ‘Daan Utsav’, bringing together diverse stakeholders to celebrate and contribute to the well-being of society.