DMK’s alliance calculations will come to naught in 2026: Vijay

Training his guns on the DMK in the state at the centre, actor-turned neta Vjay on Friday slammed the ruling party for its arrogance and predicted that its coalition calculations will come to naught in the 2026 assembly elections.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president didn’t spare the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, saying it was a government which is not at all bothered about the human catastrophe in Manipur.

Releasing a book titled, ‘Ambedkar: A Leader for All’, in the city on the occasion of the iconic leader’s death anniversary, he blamed both the DMK government in the state and the Modi regime as being insensitive and arrogant.

“We all know what is happening in Manipur. A government which is unconcerned about it is ruling us from above. The government in the state is no better. We also know what had happened at Vengaivayal village in Tamil Nadu Ambedkar (human feces was dumped in the Over Head Tank supplying water to the Dalit locality in December 2022).

“The government which swears by social justice hasn’t taken any step (to bring the culprits to book) till now. If Ambedkar is alive today, he would be ashamed and hang his head in shame,” he said.

The present anti-people rulers, who don’t respect the people’s sentiment, unable to ensure and secure social justice which is very fundamental but only armed with coalition calculations have announced with arrogance and haughtiness of winning 200 seats (out of 234).

“ I warn them, the people will ensure that the coalition calculations you are keeping intact in so many ways for your vested interests will come to naught in 2026 (assembly election). They will make them into a minus,” he said.

“We have to raise our voice for the injustices. But, they are plenty against girl children, women, claiming human lives which require a solution which is simple. It is a government which is honest and committed to the people’s welfare with a passion by ensuring their basic needs in their totality,” Vijay said adding that he does not approve the customary tweets, statements and photo-ops in rain waters though he too had to do that in conformity at times.

“It is necessary to be with the people with a deep commitment and passion,” he said and assured that he would always stand with all the people of Tamil Nadu who consider me as part of their family to secure their rights.

Then, directing his ire at the BJP, he said “We have to protect democracy for which the constitution has to be saved. Both require free and fair election, which demands that the Election Commissioners have to be appointed only through consensus. Because, elections have to be conducted in a free and fair manner.”

He also made a plea to the Union Government to declare April 14, birth anniversary of Ambedkar as Day of Democratic Rights.

Earlier, Vijay honoured three people from Vengaivayal who are fighting the case pertaining to the dumping of feces in the drinking water tank and the dalit student and his sister, who were brutally assaulted by his dominant caste school mates in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district.

Two dalit women panchayat presidents who are taking on patriarchy and discrimination were also honoured on the occasion by the actor.