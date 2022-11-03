DMK urges opposition parties to sign petition seeking dismissal of TN Governor

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has stepped up pressure on the State Governor R N Ravi, by not just demanding his removal, but urging allies and like-minded parties to sign a petition urging President Droupadi Murmu to sack him.

The Congress has agreed to sign the memorandum, while the other opposition parties are yet to make their stand clear.

The DMK’s running battle with the State Governor has now acquired a higher pitch. Acceding to the DMK request, the Congress has agreed to sign the petition.

DMK Lok Sabha member and former Union minister T R Baalu has written a letter to all the Opposition parties in the country, urging them to back the petition.

The Congress, a crucial ally of the DMK, has quickly responded to the letter, by agreeing to sign the joint memorandum.

The DMK is demanding the “immediate recall” of R N Ravi for his “anti-Constitutional remarks” and statements that are made only with the intention of “causing confusion” in the state.

Ravi, who took charge as Tamil Nadu Governor in September 2021, has been severely criticised by several political parties for his controversial remarks on various issues like Sanathana Dharma, Thirukkural, and colonialism.

It was only three days ago that leaders of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu issued a joint statement charging Ravi with issuing political statements to please the BJP, as he is seeking a higher post.

If he is expressing views to please the BJP leadership to get a higher position for himself, he should quit the Governor post. He cannot express such views so long as he remains the Governor of the State,” the joint statement had said.