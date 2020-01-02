DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday alleged that in Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Salem constituency, results have not been declared after the conclusion of the counting of votes.

He also claimed that the DMK has won on the seat but the results are not being declared.

Stalin’s remarks came after his meeting with the state election commission over the issue of counting in different places.

He also said that there is a fear that the result on the seat was put on hold intentionally and threatened to protest if any foul play happens in the counting.

DMK also moved an urgent mention in Madras High Court alleging that the election officials had intentionally delayed in the results.

Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha of Madras High Court agreed to hear the matter tomorrow.

The counting of votes for local body election for 313 panchayats began at 8 am on Thursday at several counting centres. Polls were held in two phases in the state on December 27 and December 30.

The polls were conducted in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu.