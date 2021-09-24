Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / DMK campaigns extensively to make 27 Sept Bharat Bandh success

DMK campaigns extensively to make 27 Sept Bharat Bandh success

DMK Agriculture wing state chief NKK. Periyasamy said, “The peaceful strike will be carried out in Tamil Nadu on September 27 in support and solidarity with the striking farmer associations of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha

IANS | Chennai | September 24, 2021 1:59 pm

IANS

The ruling DMK of Tamil Nadu is campaigning extensively in all districts to make the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on September 27 a success in the state. The party has appealed to the people to make it a success as it ‘was for protecting the rights of the farming community’.

DMK state organising secretary R.S. Bharathi said, “The party stands with the genuine needs of the farming community in a predominantly agrarian country. We are with the farmers who are fighting in Delhi and elsewhere for their rights against the draconian farm laws.”

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a movement comprising several farmer associations across the country, has called for a nationwide peaceful strike on September 27. The main agenda of the strike termed ‘Bharat Bandh’ is to repeal the ‘anti-farmer’ farm laws formulated by the Central government, the morcha leaders have said.

DMK Agriculture wing state chief NKK. Periyasamy said, “The peaceful strike will be carried out in Tamil Nadu on September 27 in support and solidarity with the striking farmer associations of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. DMK agriculture wing appeals to Tamil Nadu farm workers, general public, traders and social organisations to take part in the peaceful protest and make it a complete success.”

The DMK agriculture wing has already commenced campaigning at the block level in all the districts of the state and the party leadership feels that it will be a resounding success in Tamil Nadu.

Periyasamy also said that the proposed strike is also against the hike in fuel prices as well as the anti-democratic proposals of privatisation of public sector undertakings that include profit-making undertakings.

S. Kaliappan, a vegetable farmer in Dindugal district said, “I will participate in the strike. I don’t know much about the reason for the bandh but as the local DMK functionaries have asked me to, I will definitely participate.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Karnataka farmer outfits to support Sept 27 Bharat bandh
CPI wants Govt to bring amendment to nullify SC limit of 50 per cent on reservations; supports farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh
Congress to extend full support to farmers' Bharat Bandh