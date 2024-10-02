DMK ally, VCK’s conference demands National Prohibition Policy

Demanding a national policy on prohibition, key DMK ally, Viduthalai Chirthaigal Katchi (VCK) led by Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan, MP, on Wednesday pressed for the implementation of Article 47 of the Constitution.

Deflecting the attention from the DMK Government on this issue, the VCK, a constituent of the INDIA Bloc, has instead targeted the BJP-led Union Government. For, the VCK is apprehensive of its crusade against the liquor menace should not isolate it from the big brother in the alliance.

A resolution adopted at the Prohibition Conference of its Women’s Wing at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district, pressed for the Union Government to evolve a national policy on prohibition in tune with Article 47 of the Constitution which mandates the state ‘to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks and drugs, except for medicinal purposes, which are injurious to health.’

Advertisement

Conscious of the revenue loss if prohibition is implemented, another resolution urged the Union Government to provide special funds and additional financial allocation to stats which adopts total prohibition. It also demanded the DMK government to progressively reduce the number of state-owned liquor shops run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

Further, the state government was urged to set up a Prohibition Commission.

The conference is being held near Kallakurichi, 206 km south of Chennai, because on June 18, this year 65 people died after consuming poisonous hooch, which rattled the entire state.

Initially, Thirumavalavan had at a media interaction extended an invite the AIADMK as well, stating that prohibition is a social issue and required the support of all parties. It fuelled speculation as to whether the VCK is putting the DMK in a corner on this issue. However, after a meeting with Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, the DMK announced that it will participate in the conference.

For any government in Tamil Nadu, implementing prohibition and closing TASMAC outlets remain a challenging one since the revenue generated is a whopping Rs 44,121.13 crore in 2022-23. Many of the government’s welfare schemes are bankrolled by this. Tamil Nadu Minister S Muthusamy had warned that clamping down prohibition would open the flood gates of hooch.

From the DMK, party Organising Secretary RS Bharathi and Spokesperson TK S Elangovan took part in the conference. CPI(M) leader UVasuki, Annie Raja of CPI and other leaders from the Congress, MDMK and IUML and other allies were present at the conference. Bala Prajapathi, head of the saint-reformer Vaikundar sect was among the special invitees.