‘Distribute employment, not sindoor’: SP to BJP

The principal Opposition party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Samajwadi Party, has hit out at the ruling BJP for allegedly propagating Operation Sindoor and ‘Sindoordan’ to take political mileage.

Hoardings criticising the saffron party’s move in the aftermath of the Army’s action against cross-border terrorism in the wake of Pahelgam terror attack were installed outside the SP headquarters here on Sunday. One of the hoardings installed by SP leader Mohammad Ikhlaq advised the BJP to distribute employment opportunities instead of sindoor.

“Not employment, but you are distributing sondoor and taking the name of the army and seeking votes again. Give education, work, this country asks for your account. The army is the pride of the country, do not use it for publicity,” read the caption of a hoarding.

Mohammad Ikhlaq told media persons here that BJP leaders are saying they would distribute sindoor to every house. But in fact, the BJP has been distributing unemployment and hatred from door to door. Due to inflation, mothers and sisters have to struggle day and night to run the house.

Ikhlaq said if they have empathy for the people of the state, they should go on distributing employments from house to house and deliver free cylinders to mothers and sisters. “But BJP’s job is to spread hate and end mutual brotherhood,” he lamented.