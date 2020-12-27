Four and two-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh found displaying the stickers displaying caste identities on windscreens and number plates will now invite disciplinary action.

According to an order dispatched by Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) states that all such vehicles are to be seized.

To write caste names and identities like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Pandit, Kshatriya, Lodhi and Maurya on windscreens or number plates of vehicles has become a norm in the state in recent years, essentially to assert caste identity depending on the party power.

The transport department has launched the drive after instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The PMO took cognizance of the matter after receiving a letter from a teacher in Maharashtra, Harshal Prabhu, said the sources.

Prabhu wrote the letter on IGRS, an integrated system designed for redressal of grievances. Prabhu said the display of such stickers is a threat to the social fabric of the society.

The PMO took note of the letter and sent it to the Uttar Pradesh government after which such drive was launched.

“According to our enforcement teams, every 20th vehicle is found carrying such a sticker. Our headquarters has asked us to take action against such vehicle owners,” said DK Tripathi, deputy transport commissioner, Kanpur.

The practice of people displaying their particular caste identities on vehicles, initially began during the Samajwadi Party regime when writing ‘Yadav’ on the vehicles was considered a status symbol.

Vehicles with ‘Jatav’ stickers became more visible during the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rule.

With the Yogi government in power, it is now common for people to flaunt Kshatriya, Thakur or Rajput (different variants of the same caste) as a label on vehicles.

(With IANS inputs)