‘Display of Indian intelligence’: Baba Ramdev on D Gukesh’s feat

Yoga Guru and philanthropist Baba Ramdev, on Friday, congratulated D Gukesh on winning the World Chess Championship.

The 18-year-old became the first teenager to win the World Chess Championship after beating China’s Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in a closely fought title clash.

Gukesh is the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious title. Extolling Gukesh’s feat in a post on social media platform X, Baba Ramdev called his achievement a “display of Indian intelligence, wisdom and brain”.

“D. Gukesh has won the World Chess Championship by defeating Ding Liren of China in the world’s most intelligent game, which was invented in India, and has become the youngest world champion of chess,” he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post congratulating the youngest world chess champion for his achievement calling it “Historic and exemplary!”

“Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination.

His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence,” he said. Legendary Chess player Vishwanathan Anand wrote, “Congratulations! It’s a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India, a proud moment for WACA, and for me, a very personal moment of pride. Ding played a very exciting match and showed the champion he is.”