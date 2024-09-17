Directionless govt: Cong on 100 days of BJP-led NDA at Centre

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre after it completed 100 days of its tenure and said it is a “directionless” government as it has no vision to solve the issues concerning the public.

Reacting to 100 days of completion of the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said, “During the election (Lok Sabha) campaign, PM Modi boldly said that he had a grand 100-day agenda. As we look back at the 100 days of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government, we see a whole host of disasters, reversals and a directionless government that is completely failing the people of India.”

He asserted that only a brief scan of the major events since 4th June will tell how “disastrous” this regime has already been.

Referring to the situation in Manipur, the senior Congress leader said, “Manipur is still on fire, with advanced weapons like rocket launchers and drones being used by militants.”

Notably, the Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister over the situation in the strife-torn state.

Highlighting other issues, Venugopal said, “After the NEET-UG fiasco, multiple examinations have been cancelled due to paper leaks. Thirty-eight railway accidents since June 2024. A disastrous budget that levied fresh taxes on the middle class. Lateral entry scheme that would be the first step towards destroying reservations.”

“There is still no vision to solve the unemployment crisis, rural distress or skyrocketing price rise that the ordinary citizen is suffering from. All that the government can do is create fake PR and spread falsehood and hatred to divert attention. But the people have completely lost faith in the regime and the current trajectory suggests that this NDA government will only prolong the misery of the common man,” he said in a social media post.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Yesterday marked a hundred days of this unstable, crisis-ridden government. Amidst a litany of U-turns and a series of scandals, the government has yet again failed to act on India’s mass unemployment crisis — an issue which the Indian National Congress has been consistently sounding the alarm on for the past five years at least.”

He claimed that India’s unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years, with the unemployment rate for graduate youth at 42 per cent.