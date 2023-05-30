Dinkar’s village riverfront to be major spiritual centre in Bihar

A major spiritual cum pilgrimage centre will be developed on the pattern of Haridwar’s “Har Ki Pauri” at hitherto neglected Simaria Ghat located on the bank of river Ganga in Begusarai district. The ghat, barely 120 km away from Patna, has a great religious significance as its holy water has a series of its legendary stories of salvation sacrifices and purity.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, while laying the foundation of the development and beautification of Simaria ghat on Tuesday, said this spiritual place would be better developed than “Har Ki Pauri”. A total of Rs 114 crore would be spent on the development, expansion and beautification of the ghat.

“Ardh kumbh” mela, a devotional congregation was held here in 2011 with an attempt to reestablish the lost importance of other eight places where Kumbh was held. The recent Kumbh mela was also held here in November 2017.

CM Nitish Kumar, while elaborating about the development project of the ghat, said a separate place for Ganga Aarti, watch tower, changing room, toilet, adequate security for the pilgrims and visitors, food court, separate cremation ground, mandap for any religious function , renovation and modernisation of Muktidham, Dharamshala, park, sitting arrangements, path way, administrative block , proper lighting arrangements and adequate parking space would be built.

The project also includes construction of stairs to have easy access to the ghat for the devotees besides development of river front. The total length of the stairs would be 550 meters and it will be constructed between the existing Rajendra Setu and six lane parallel road bridge over Ganga at Simaria. This road rail bridge over Ganga ( Rajendra Setu) in Begusarai was inaugurated in 1959 by the first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru and Bihar’s first CM Sri Krishna Sinha.

It is about 2 km long and carries a two lane road and a double line railway track. CM Nitish has directed officials to complete this project as soon as possible. It is likely to be completed by early next year.

With the development and beautification of the ghat, it would be developed as a major spiritual cum pilgrimage centre of Bihar which will attract a large number of devotees from Nepal, Mithila region and far-off places, said Bihar’s water resources minister Sanjay K Jha who had accompanied the CM.

Simaria mela, a popular fair of devotional importance, was held here during the month of ‘ Kartik’ every year. Legend has it that Lord Ram, Laxman and Vishwamitra spent the whole Kartik month on Simaria ghat. Since then, devotees from far-flung areas have been staying in a hutment-type cottage each year on the bank of Simaria ghat. It is believed that a dip in Ganga here dashes all the sins.

This pilgrimage centre is linked to the noted poet Rashtra Kavi Ram Dhari Singh Dinkar, who was born in Simaria village here in 1908. The village was then a part of the then Bengal Presidency, now in Begusarai district.