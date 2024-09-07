Digvijaya draws parallels between PM Modi and Hitler

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, alleged on Saturday that the BJP and RSS are targeting Muslims in India the same way Hitler targeted the Jews.

Singh also charged that the British divided Hindus and Muslims and now the BJP and RSS are doing the same.

Addressing a press conference at Bhopal, Singh also termed MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma “impotent”.

“If V D Sharma considers me a supporter of terrorists, then I am disappointed by his impotence,” Singh averred.

“Triple engine sarkaar hote hue bhi agar mujhko aatankwadiyo ka sahyogi kehta hai lekin mujh par koi kaaryawahi nahi kar pa raha hai to woh napunsak hai ki nahi? (Despite a triple-engine government, if he (V D Sharma) calls me an associate of terrorists but still does not take any action against me, then is he an impotent or not?),” Digvijaya Singh questioned.

Reacting to a recent incident in Chhattarpur town of MP where a crowd pelted stones on a police station injuring some cops, and subsequently the district administration and police demolished by bulldozer the palatial house belonging to a Congress leader, Haji Shahzad Ali, who was charged to be the main accused and subsequently arrested, Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP state government acted in a one-sided manner throughout this incident.

Earlier, V D Sharma while speaking to media persons had termed Digvijaya Singh a well-wisher of terrorists.