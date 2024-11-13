Dignitaries from Israel, America, and France to take part in Ganga Aarti at Mahakumbh 2025

In a testament to the global interest sparked by the Yogi Adityanath Government’s extensive preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, dignitaries from around the world are set to attend the grand spiritual gathering in Uttar Pradesh.

For the first time, dignitaries from countries like Israel, the United States, and France are preparing to join in the revered Ganga Aarti, a ritual that highlights the spiritual essence of the event. Senior military personnel will also be present, symbolizing solidarity and adding to the solemnity of the occasion, officials here on Wednesday revealed.

The state administration is committed to providing an unparalleled experience, blending tradition and modernity to captivate both Indian and international devotees with the sacredness and grandeur of the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to transform Mahakumbh into a global attraction has inspired many of these international figures to partake in one of the world’s largest spiritual congregations.

Ganga Aarti in Prayagraj began in 1997, inspired by the tradition in Kashi, and has continued without interruption ever since.

During the upcoming Maha Kumbh, there are plans to honor CM Yogi and distinguished saints from all over India. Bringing together saints from India’s major pilgrimage sites for this grand event promises to make the Mahakumbh an unforgettable experience for all.

These international guests will also participate in the famous Ganga Aarti, accompanied by senior Indian military officers.

Renowned saints from Ayodhya will also contribute to making Mahakumbh 2025 memorable by planting trees.