Digital war ignites in UP: BJP and SP leaders exchange barbs on social media

Politics in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a digital battleground, with leaders from the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party trading barbs on social media.

After the recent ‘DNA’ episode involving Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and SP workers, a new spat erupted on Saturday between another Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

The posts of the two leaders are going viral on social media. These incidents are being termed in political circles as a trailer for the digital war ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted a criticism of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. He wrote, “SP means ‘Lathaitvaad’ (violence), Congress means ‘Chhadmvaad’ (pseudoism) and BJP means ‘Prakhar Rashtravaad’ (strong nationalism).”

In response, Akhilesh Yadav wrote sharply, “The one you call ‘Prakhar’ is the very reason you’ve been ‘shattered’; no matter how hard you try, you will never reach the ‘shikar’ (summit).”

Akhilesh Yadav further advised, “Focus on doing meaningful work instead of making empty statements. Earn respect for yourself and for your community.”

The social media posts of the two leaders are getting sharp reactions from the public and political analysts. Some described it as part of the social media strategy of the 2027 election, while some considered it a sign of political glory.

Experts believe that as polls draw near, social media will become a major platform for political campaigning.