Digital ‘Khoya Paaya Kendra’: AI cameras to help reunite lost devotees at Mahakumbh, FB & X to assist

In a bid to ensure safety and convenience of an estimated 25 crore devotees, the Uttar Pradesh government is making innovative preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

For the first time, the grand event is being digitised on such a large scale, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media platforms to enhance management and security.

Officials of Maha Kumbh said here on Thursday that AI-powered cameras are being installed throughout the Kumbh site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of-the-art cameras will not only bolster security but also assist in reuniting individuals who get separated during the event.

“In addition, popular social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families amidst the sea of pilgrims,” officials revealed.

This time, visitors from across the country and abroad attending the Mahakumbh 2025 won’t have to worry about losing their loved ones in the crowd. The Mela administration has devised an extensive plan to address the concern. A digital ‘khoya paaya kendra’ (lost-and-found centre) will go live from December 1, utilising advanced technology to reunite separated individuals quickly and efficiently.

The entire fair area is being equipped with 328 AI-enabled cameras, which have already been tested at four key locations. These cameras will monitor the crowd 24/7 and assist in locating lost individuals. Under the directives of the state government, large-scale installation of these cameras is in its final stages.

The digital lost-and-found centres will immediately register every missing person’s details digitally. Once registered, the AI-powered cameras will begin searching for the lost individual. Additionally, information about missing persons will be shared on social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), making it easier to locate them quickly.

Face recognition technology will be used at the Maha Kumbh to identify individuals who get separated from their loved ones. This advanced system will work instantly, capturing photographs and identifying individuals among the estimated 45 crore attendees.

Anyone separated from their family at the fair will be taken care of under a safe, organized, and responsible system. Strict measures will be in place to ensure that no adult can take custody of a child or woman without verifying their identity and relationship. This initiative aims to provide a secure and efficient way to reunite families while ensuring the safety of every individual at the event.