The historic Kashi Vishwanath temple in the religious capital of India, Varanasi has implemented a dress code for the devotees before they enter the sanctum of the temple.

The decision was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, the oldest and most recognised body of city’s Sanskrit and Vedic experts. As per the new rules, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional ‘dhoti-kurta’ while women will have to wear a sari to enter the premises and worship the deity.

As reported by Hindustan Times, UP Tourism and Dharmarth Minister Neelkanth Tiwari chaired the meeting and sought suggestions from the members of the Parishad for extending the time for sparsh darshan to 11 am.

The members also suggested dress code for the devotees and the members after discussion fixed Dhoti-Kurta as attire for the male devotees and saree for female devotees.

“The new dress code for the devotees want to do sparsh darshan will be effective very soon. Temple administration has been asked to ensure it as early as it is possible. A dress code will also be decided for the archaks in order that they could be identified in the crowd,” said Tiwari.

Those who enter the premises wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance and they will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum.

However, the dates for the implementation of the new rules are not out yet.