Dharminder Sharma takes over as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab

An Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of the 1994 batch, Dharminder Sharma took over the charge of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Head of Forest Force, Punjab (PCCF, HoFF) on Saturday at the Forest Complex in Sector 68, Mohali. Besides, he would continue to hold the charge of PCCF Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden, Punjab till the next incumbent gets posted.

Thanking the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Forest & Wildlife Preservation Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak for reposing faith in his abilities, he said that boosting eco tourism, proper upkeep of the wetlands, evolving steps for increasing green cover in the state and employment avenues at local level would be his focus areas.

Stating further that the ‘Van Mahotsav’ to be held in July 2025 would be a unique event, Sharma gave a clarion call to the people to plant more trees as bequeathing a legacy of clean and green environment for future generations is the need of the hour.

A Graduate from Delhi University in Plant Sciences and Masters in Natural Resource Management on Marshal Papworth Scholarship from Cranfield University, UK, Sharma has been trained in forestry and allied sciences from universities in the UK, Finland and Yale University, USA.

He has previously served the Punjab Government in various capacities at district and higher levels as the District Forest Officer, Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Team Leader in a World Bank Aided Project, Director, Chhatbir Zoo, Chief Conservator of Forests, Plains, Head of the Department of Soil and Water Conservation Department and Secretary ,Agriculture on deputation.