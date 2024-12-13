Dhankhar-Kharge face-off in RS over no confidence motion; House adjourned

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after chaos erupted in the House as members of Opposition and treasury traded barbs over farmers’ issues and no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

An altercation took place between Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge over the no-confidence motion. Kharge accused the chiarman of “partisan” conduct in the Upper House of Parliament.

Chairman Dhankhar said he would “sacrifice his life for the country” and that the opposition was insulting the Constitution.

He said, “I am a farmer’s son; I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You (opposition) have only one job 24 hours a day, why is a farmer’s son sitting here…look what you are saying.”

Mr Dhankhar stressed that ”I have tolerated a lot…you have the right to bring a motion but you are insulting the Constitution.”

Responding to this, Congress leader Kharge said that they have not come here to listen to his praises.

He said, “You are encouraging the (BJP) members to speak against members of other parties… I am also a son of a farmer. I have faced more challenges than you… You are insulting our party leaders; you are insulting the Congress… We have not come here to listen to your praises”, adding that they have come here for discussion.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman retaliated that ”the whole world knows whose praises you like”. It is important that the House should function, he stressed.

No legislative business could be taken up amid the ruckus, and the Chair adjourned the House for the day.

Yesterday, the House of Elders was adjourned amid massive protests by the Opposition after Leader of the House J P Nadda lambasted Congress president Kharge for holding a press conference and criticising the Chairman. The Congress-led INDIA bloc submitted the no-confidence motion on December 10 to the Secretary-General of the Upper House of Parliament.

A debate marking the ’75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption’ will be held in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday.