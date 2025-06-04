Dhami Govt approves major beautification drive for PM’s dream project at Badrinath

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government has approved a special beautification initiative for the Badrinath shrine area, a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet gave its nod to the installation of four large sculptural artworks as part of the ongoing reconstruction works at Badrinath, which is being directly monitored by the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

As per the Cabinet decision, four significant sculptural installations will be placed at select locations under the beautification plan integrated into the ongoing reconstruction of the Badrinath shrine precinct.

Advertisement

The massive reconstruction efforts at Badrinath and Kedarnath were launched after the devastating 2013 floods, gaining momentum after Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014.

Both shrine projects have since evolved into key initiatives personally overseen by the PM through the PMO, with regular virtual reviews involving officials in Dehradun. Separate master plans were prepared for both shrines as per the Prime Minister’s directive.

The cabinet decision includes the construction and installation of a special Sudarshan Chakra sculpture at the Arrival Plaza, and a Sheshnetra Lotus-themed artifact wall at the Lakefront area.

The state cabinet also approved plans to set up another specially sculpted Sudarshan Chakra artifact at the Tourism Management Building, located near the Arrival Plaza. The fourth site, Badrinarayan Chowk, will feature exclusive tree and river-themed sculptural installations.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Shailesh Bagoli, Secretary to the Chief Minister, stated that the new installations will enhance the spiritual and aesthetic appeal of the pilgrimage town in the coming days. All works will align with the Badrinath Master Plan.