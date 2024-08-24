Dhami alleges Congress wants to hand out Jammu Kashmir to Pak backed family

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi alleging they want to hand out the Jammu and Kashmir to the Pakistan backed Abdullah family and alligned with National Conference that promotes terrorists, separatists and jehadis in the state.

Dhami asked ten questions before Rahul Gandhi to answer for striking poll alliance with National Conference for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Dhami charged that Abudllah family have always fuelled terrorists, separatists and Jehadis in the state. He claimed that Congress party’s poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the party of its intention towards the country nation.

“Congress party has struck alliance with National Conference that always worked to destablise and destroy Jammu and Kashmir. I want to ask 10 questions to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi on their alliance with the National Conference (NC). Does Congress supports NC for its promise to resume separate flag of Jammu and Kashmir. Do Rahul Gandhi and his party support NC as latter promises to talk to Pakistan and not to the state’s youths to fuel cessionists in Jammu and Kashmir, does Rahul Gandhi supports NC as latter promised cross border terrorism and revoke trade with Pakistan, will Congress tell us if it wants to hand out the state to the Pakistan supported families.” questioned Dhami as he attacked Rahul Gandhi for the Congress party’s alliance with NC.

Dhami further said “Rahul must answer his question if he supports NC for its promise to re-employ in the government family members of those who pelted stones and revive the era of terrorism and shut-downs in the state. Will Congress party answer if its supporting NC for bringing back article 370, its agenda to take away reservation from Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals and hill people, NC’s Discrimination between Jammu region and Kashmir Valley.”