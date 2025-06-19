DGR to organise exclusive job fair for veteran armed forces officers

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, is organising a job fair exclusively for former officers of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The event, being organised at Manekshaw Centre here on Friday, will bring together veteran officers and leading employers from diverse sectors such as IT, logistics, administration, security, healthcare, and engineering.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that as part of a broader outreach, DGR will organise 18 such job fairs across India during FY 2025–26. Employers will gain access to a pool of experienced leaders and mission-ready professionals. Veteran officers will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to recruiters who understand and appreciate the unique value that ex-servicemen bring to the workforce.

Advertisement

This initiative reflects the Ministry’s continued commitment to the welfare and resettlement of ex-servicemen by recognising their leadership, discipline, and technical skills — assets highly valued in the civilian job market, the statement read.

Advertisement