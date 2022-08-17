DGP orders intense cordon & search Ops in Kashmir

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh, on Tuesday, rushed to South Kashmir’s Shopian District where he directed the officers to revisit the security plans of their respective jurisdictions and to remain extra alert. He stressed on intensified cordon and search operations to track down the terrorists and their support system.

The DGP’s visit to Shopian came immediately after terrorists shot two Kashmiri Pandit brothers killing one of them on spot and injuring the other.

The DGP directed the officers to further strengthen and augment the intelligence as well as security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.

The DGP said Pakistan and its agencies are constantly conspiring to create disturbance in J&K with an intention to create an atmosphere of fear among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Armed, J&K, S.J.M Gillani and ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar. He chaired a joint security review meeting at Shopian.

The meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir, Abdul Jabbar, Brigadier 22 Sector Neeraj Kumar, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani, CO 14th BN CRPF Vishal Khandwal, CO 34-RR Suraj Kumar Rai, CO 178 Bn CRPF Sujeet Kumar, CO-15 Garahwal, Ashitosh Tapliyal, SP Shopian, Ms. Tanushre, ASP Shopian, Ifroz Ahmad Mir and other officers.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said that terrorists and their masters across the border are unhappy with the fast growing peace in J&K have once again targeted innocents and said that those involved in the barbaric incident would be brought to justice.

The DGP directed increased patrolling and area dominations to restrict the terror activities. All the suspicious elements that are providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under radar, the DGP directed.

He stressed stringent action against the elements found involved in anti peace activities. During the meeting, the DGP reiterated the importance of maintaining close synergy between the J&K Police and other agencies to meet the security challenges. He directed the officers to brief their respective officers and personnel on a regular basis.

The DGP was apprised by the officers of the security scenario of the district.

Later, the DGP visited 92 Base Hospital BB Cantt. Srinagar where he, along with GOC-in-C 15 Corps and Lt General A.S Aujla, inquired about the health of the injured civilian Pritamber Kumar Bhat, son of Arjan Nath Bhat, who along with his brother was shot at by terrorists in Shopian this morning and the ITBP personnel who were injured in a road accident in Pahalgam area.

The DGP and GOC-in-C 15 Corps met the doctors attending on the injured. They also met the family members of the injured civilian. The officers were briefed by the hospital authorities about the treatment being administered to the injured.