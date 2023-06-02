Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in a meeting of Kashmir Zone senior Police officers reviewed preparedness of security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY).

The 62-day long pilgrimage will begin on 1 July and culminate on 31 August.

Top police officers participated in the meeting in Srinagar. They included ADGP PHQ MK Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) PHQ, BS Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG Training PHQ Imtiaz Ismail Parray, DIG SKR Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar, SSP Awantipora Azaz Zargar, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal, SSP Pulwama Mohammad Yousaf, SSP Budgam Al-Tahir Geelani, AIsG of PHQ, CPO PHQ and other officers of the PHQ.

The DGP complimented J&K Police and other security forces for ensuring foolproof security arrangement of the G-20 meet, a biggest international event held in Kashmir.

The DGP called for elaborate arrangements to ensure secure and peaceful conduct of Amarnath yatra as was done last year. The DGP said that all arrangements for the deployment and distribution of manpower need to be synchronized at different levels for the conduct of the yatra.

He said that adequate and effective deployment should be made on ground to address any vulnerability and to gaps if any. He directed the officers to fine tune these at sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency. He emphasized for focus on Road Opening Parties (ROPs) , lateral deployment, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), Bomb Disposal squad and added that adequate manpower has to be deployed to accomplish the task. He directed for placing additional check points at sensitive places.

The DGP stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasized upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

The DGP directed for making use of modern tools like CCTV Cameras and drones to monitor the security situation during the Yatra. He said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity.

He directed for the workout of security preparedness en-route national highway in the districts. He emphasized that local and highway security grids need to be kept fully geared up at all levels. He also discussed traffic management on the National Highway. DGP said that internet network facilities has been elaborately done on most of the areas enroute yatra and directed that Police Control Rooms should be highly technically equipped. He directed for publicity of the helpline numbers and assistance booths of J&K so that yatris could identify them easily if encountering any issue or problem.

The officers present in the meeting gave their suggestions for smooth conduct of SANJY. The officers apprised the DGP regarding their requirements and also briefed about the measures formulated for peaceful conduct of the yatra.